Newport News recognized for its actions against major issues by National Civic League

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News has been named an 'All-America City' by the National Civic League (NCL) for its 'innovative' and 'grassroots' approach to tackling major issues like gun violence and youth crime.

The NCL said that this accolade reflects the city's dedication to prioritizing resident engagement in problem-solving.

The NCL specifically cited the Gun Violence Intervention program which it said works with community organizations to interrupt cycles of violence.

They also cited the Youth Diversion and Youth Court programs. These programs help teens with minor offenses to take active responsibility for their actions.

Lastly, the NCL cited the Community Assistance and Response (CARE) program, which offers outreach instead of legal action to those experiencing a mental health crisis.

"We are happy to designate Newport News as an All-America City,” said Doug Linkhart, President of the National Civic League.

“Through their application and presentation, they showed that they are among the best in America at collaborating with residents and diverse stakeholders to tackle local challenges and seize opportunities," he continued.

The NCL jury selects ten communities from applicants across the county each year to designate 'All-America' cities.

The NCL was founded in 1894 with the mission of advancing civic engagement to create equitable, thriving communities, the organization said.

For more information on the League, visit the organization's website.