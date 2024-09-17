Newport News teen charged with making social media threats to E.W. Wyatt Middle School in Emporia

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A 13-year-old from Newport News has been charged with making social media threats toward E.W. Wyatt Middle School in Emporia — threats which ultimately led to the school's closure while they were investigated, according to Greensville County Sheriff W.T. Jarratt Jr.

The teen, whose name and gender have not been released, is being held at a juvenile detention center on six counts of threatening to kill or harm staff and students at the school through electronic messages.

Watch: Social media companies take victory lap for now after Supreme Court decision

Social media companies take a victory lap for now after Supreme Court decision

The threats were reported on Thursday evening, September 12, school was closed the next day, and the teen was taken into custody Monday, according to the sheriff's office.

Jarratt added that "the juvenile has known friends that attend the Greenville County Public School system." He did not indicate what school the teen attends.

Emporia and Newport News police assisted in the investigation.