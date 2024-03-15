Newport News woman dies after crash with drunk driver

NEWPORT NEWS, Va — Virginia State Police (VSP) said a mother and son from Newport News were hit by a drunk driver on I-64 Thursday.

At around 10:30 p.m., troopers said they responded to a crash on westbound I-64 at the 170-mile marker in Goochland County.

Darien Boutchyard, 30, of Newport, North Carolina was traveling at a high speed while under the influence of alcohol in a Dodge Challenger according to VSP.

Boutchyard struck a 2019 Chevrolet Spark in the rear containing Steven Chell, 22, and his mother, Mary Elizabeth Schell, 58 of Newport News.

Mary Elizabeth was ejected from the vehicle. She died from her injuries at the scene.

Steven Schell was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Bouthyard and his passenger, Kendra Lee Wright, 25 of Warrenton Va. fled on foot and were arrested by troopers.

Wright was charged with being drunk in public. Boutchyard was charged with driving under the influence. Police said this was his third offense. He also faces multiple other charges including manslaughter.