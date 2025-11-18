Person sought help at Cold Stone Creamery after being shot in Newport News parking lot: Police

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Some shoppers are thinking about their safety this holiday season after a shooting happened in a Newport News parking lot on Oyster Point Road. Police say the male victim went inside the nearby Cold Stone Creamery to get help after being shot.

"Nothing like this ever happened to where someone gets shot and comes running into your store," said Wanda, a Cold Stone employee who has been serving customers at the location for almost 20 years.

She says she's seen many things during her tenure, but helping a shooting victim tops it all.

"I heard a customer come in the door. I was assuming he was coming to get ice cream, but actually he sat down and he was talking to someone on the phone, and I heard him say 'I just got shot,'" Wanda recalled.

Police say the shooting happened just before 2 p.m. Sunday, stemming from an argument between the shooter and the victim that took place in the parking lot. The victim then went inside Cold Stone to get help.

"Innocent people getting shot for no reason. Don't get it, don't understand it," Wanda said.

The incident is particularly surprising given that Oyster Point is a relatively quiet area. Tamaura Buraey, who frequents the area regularly, was shocked by the news.

"Gun violence? No. That just really caught me off guard" Buraey said.

According to the Newport News Police Department, this was the first shooting on Oyster Point Road this year. Across the city, police say non-fatal shootings are down 7% compared to last year and homicides are down 40%.

However, Buraey voiced concerns about the shooting happening in broad daylight, especially in the same area where she gets her nails done.

"Your go-to is to usually shop early in the day to avoid things that happen, because things happen at night. But now, you can't even shop during the day now," Buraey said.

Police encourage shoppers this holiday season to stay vigilant and keep their head on a swivel when out shopping. Detectives are still working the investigation and as of this writing, no arrest has been made.