Shelter dog runs in One City Marathon; looking for a forever running buddy

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Two-year-old shelter dog Milo ran part of the One City Marathon this past weekend, in hopes that he'd meet his forever family.

Milo is an adoptable dog at the Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter. On Sunday, he ran right in stride with a shelter volunteer for the last few miles.

After he crossed the finish line, he received his very own medal. Now, he's looking for a family to help celebrate his victory.

"He is great with kids and he is looking for an outgoing running partner, he would love to have a family that is outside and active," said volunteer April Stone.

The Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter is open from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. for adoptions every day except Tuesday. On Saturdays, they start at 11 a.m.

Milo's adoption fee is $50.