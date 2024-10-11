Substitute teacher accused of assaulting Newport News elementary student

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A substitute teacher has been charged and accused of assaulting an elementary student in Newport News Wednesday, police say.

Sharod Smithen, 31, from Newport News, is charged with misdemeanor assault, police say. He was served a warrant for the charges Thursday night, police added.

The alleged assault happened while Smithen, a substitute teacher, was at Riverside Elementary school, police say.

A parent reported that her child’s head was pushed down toward her desk during class by Smithen, according to police.

Newport News Public Schools said that Smithen has been pulled from being able to serve as a substitute teacher in NNPS.

News 3 has reached out to Newport News Public Schools for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.