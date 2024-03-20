'Taken a lot of stress off:' Fort Eustis holds job fair for veterans, service members & military spouses

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Some veterans and soon-to-be veterans are getting help finding a job.

Fort Eustis held a job fair in Newport News Wednesday for veterans, transitioning service members, and military spouses.

Military Unique event connects local veterans and military spouses with job opportunities Blaine Stewart

Over a dozen companies participated. Attendees were able to network with representatives from the companies.

Army Transition Assistance Program Transition Services Manager Sherman Watkins said events like these are very successful.

“We are averaging anywhere between 80 to 90 percentile of soldiers finding employment," Watkins explained.

One service member News 3 spoke to, Kascha Homontowski, said these events make transitioning less stressful.

“To be able to come here and network and meet people through LinkedIn and connect, even if they’re not hiring for what I’m looking for, I have met people who say ‘Oh, but I know who does.’" she said. "That has taken a lot of stress off my life and my family."

The event was co-hosted by the Fort Eustis Army TAP program, Virginia Chamber Foundation, and Virginia Department of Veterans Services.