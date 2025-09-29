Virginia Department of Education toughens SOL cut scores

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — K-12 students attending public schools in Virginia will soon face tougher academic expectations when taking SOL (Standards of Learning) exams.

The Virginia Board of Education recently voted to raise SOL cut scores — the minimum scores needed to pass — in reading and math.

Dr. James Graves, a teacher at Denbigh High School and the President of the Newport News Education Association , says he's concerned.

"You want to raise the bar. First, let's find out what's wrong, and then get those resources for the kids to make sure they comprehend better," said Dr. Graves.

SOL scores are graded on a scale of 0 to 600. Under the Virginia Department of Education's current standards , a minimum score of 400 is needed for "acceptable proficiency" while scores of 500 and up are considered "advanced proficiency." The board's approved changes raise those standards in reading and math, with cut scores varying by subject and grade.

"Are you trying to fail our students? Or are you trying to make them smarter or better? We're trying to understand that," Dr. Graves expressed.

Dr. Graves continued, "We're going to move forward. We're going to make sure we contact everybody we can and say we're not in agreement with this situation."

The Virginia Board of Education says the raised standards place an "increased emphasis on higher order thinking and the integration of multiple skills," as stated in the board's final review of the cut scores.

The change in cut scores is the board's latest effort in revamping SOL exams. WTKR News 3 reported in May that beginning in the 2026-2027 school year, SOL tests will count for 10% of the final grade for students in grades 7 through 12. The changes are an effort to improve test scores.

The Virginia Board of Education says its vote on a "final policy implementation plan" will take place Oct. 24.