'We still have no justice:' Newport News woman still looking for answers 1 year after brother's murder

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Newport News woman is still searching for answers just over a year after her brother was shot and killed.

"He was gunned down for nothing and it's not fair that we still have no justice for my brother. It's been a year," said Timeka Bethea.

Bethea says it's been a rough year for her as her ongoing fight for justice continues. She spoke with our News 3 reporter Kelsey Jones as she flipped through her brother James Jones' obituary. Bethea says it's a piece of him she holds close to her heart.

"Family over everything, that was his favorite saying," said Bethea.

Her brother's favorite saying hits harder than ever around this time of year. On Dec. 7 of last year, officers were called to Hampton Drive near Oak Avenue where they found Jones shot several times. He died outside of his home.

A year later, there are still no answers on who pulled the trigger or why.

"The only thing I can do is just stand tall and continue to do what I'm doing on my end. As far as getting answers, I'm not going to stop" said Bethea.

When she sat down with Kelsey earlier this year after Newport News police asked for the community's help in solving this case, Bethea was hopeful that people would come forward with information that could help solve her brother's murder.

Officials even released a picture from surveillance footage on the night of the shooting. You can see a car in the area at the time of the shooting. Bethea hoped this would bring some closure to her family.

Newport News police believe the car in the upper left of this picture may be involved in a shooting that killed a 32-year-old man on Hampton Drive in Dec. 2022.

However, the circumstances surrounding her beloved brother's death remain a mystery.

In the meantime, a memorial for him continues to grow on Hampton Drive. His two children always make sure to put flowers there to keep his name alive. But his family says their work is not done yet.

"We deserve answers, everybody does," Bethea added.

Jones asked Bethea if she's hoping for anyone who saw anything or knows something to come forward.

"Hopefully, yes. Somebody needs to come forward. It could have happened to your family," said Bethea.

No arrests have been made in connection to the case. Newport News police say it's an active case and they're still seeking tips from the community to help them find out what happened to Jones.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about that vehicle or the incident to call detectives at (757) 928-4227 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.