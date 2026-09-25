2 contractors killed in accident at Norfolk International Terminals, Port says

NORFOLK, Va. — Two contractors have died following an accident while working at Norfolk International Terminals earlier this week, according to the Port of Virginia.

The accident happened Wednesday, Sept. 23, at the terminal's South Berth, where the two individuals were performing maintenance and repair work.

Emergency crews were called to the scene, and both contractors were taken to local hospitals.

On Friday afternoon, the Port of Virginia confirmed that both individuals had died.

The contractors worked for McLean Contracting Co., a company based in Glen Burnie, Maryland.

In a statement released Friday, the port expressed its condolences to the families, friends and colleagues of the two workers.

"We recognize the tremendous impact of this loss on their loved ones, their employer McLean Contracting and all those affected by this incident. We remain focused on supporting them through this period," the port said.

Mike Hart, president and CEO of McLean Contracting Company, also released a statement Friday following the deaths of the two employees.

"We are devastated by the deaths of two members of our team following a tragic incident this week at our job site at the Norfolk International Terminal. Our deepest condolences are with their families, loved ones, colleagues, and everyone affected by these losses," Hart said.

The company said an emergency response team was already at the job site when the accident happened, in accordance with standard safety protocols for the type of work being performed. The team responded immediately following the incident.

Hart said the company has activated its incident response plan and is cooperating with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and other authorities investigating the accident.

"Our focus remains on supporting our employees during this incredibly difficult time and doing everything we can to assist with the investigation and understand what occurred," Hart said.

The Port of Virginia also acknowledged the efforts of police officers, members of the International Longshoremen's Association and local first responders who responded to the accident.

Officials have not released details about what caused the accident.

McLean Contracting said it is withholding the names of the two employees out of respect for their families.

The Port of Virginia said it will continue working with McLean Contracting and the appropriate investigating authorities to determine what happened.

News 3 will continue to follow this story and provide updates as more information becomes available.

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