2 men plead guilty after raping Norfolk woman, forcing her into dog cage

NORFOLK, Va. — On Wednesday, 20-year-olds Dameron Shaikeem Wright and Deandre Lamont Ward were convicted in Norfolk Circuit Court of rape, forcible sodomy, abduction with intent to defile, and armed robbery among other charges after pleading guilty to robbing a Norfolk mother and her son at gunpoint inside her home and to sexually abusing the woman.

Robbery, sex assault investigation

Below are details that have been released from court surrounding the incident. We would like to warn our readers, as this details to follow are graphic.

On Oct. 2, 2021, Wright and Ward commenced a robbery against the woman’s son and his friend in Virginia Beach.

The defendants forced the son and friend into a vehicle, and the defendants held the son at gunpoint from the back seat while directing him to drive from Virginia Beach to his mother’s Norfolk residence.

After arriving at the Norfolk residence, the defendants rushed into the home behind the son and friend when the mother answered the front door. Still armed, the defendants ordered everyone to get on the ground and demanded thousands of dollars from the mother. She handed them $800 in cash from a recent paycheck, but the defendants demanded more money. The defendants then directed the three victims into a bedroom and tied their hands.

Ward remained in the bedroom with the victims while Wright searched the residence for more money. While holding her at gunpoint and taunting her son, Ward forced the mother to perform oral sex on him and then raped her in front of her son, saying: "Look what I’m doing to your mom.”

News 11-month old & dog left in hot car both die; York Co. woman arrested: Sheriff Julia Varnier

When Wright returned to the bedroom, he and Ward began ransacking the room and took more cash belonging to the mother.

Wright then ordered the mother into a different bedroom, where he proceeded to also force her to perform oral sex on him and rape her before handing her over to Ward to rape her a second time. Wright and Ward then forced the mother into a dog cage inside the home before leaving the residence.

Norfolk police responded to the home shortly thereafter and helped the woman undergo a sexual assault examination at Chesapeake Forensic Specialists. The police seized the linens from the rooms where Ward and Wright raped the victim, and the linens were later found to contain DNA from Ward and Wright. Both defendants were arrested by Norfolk and Virginia Beach Police in the days following the incident.

On Wednesday, Wright pleaded guilty to rape, forcible sodomy, abduction with intent to defile, armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, and three counts of the use of a firearm in the commission of those felonies.

Ward pleaded guilty to the same charges with an additional count each of rape and forcible sodomy.

There is no agreement on either defendant’s sentence. Judge Tasha D. Scott accepted both pleas, and both defendants are docketed for sentencing on Dec. 15.