'A stab in the back:' Transgender Navy veteran fears losing disability benefits

NORFOLK, Va. — As the political fight over transgender troops in the military continues, News 3 is hearing from a local transgender Navy veteran who fears what this change will mean for his disability benefits.

"As well as the pride I have for serving, I feel like there’s also a stab in the back," transgender veteran Max Bradley said.

Bradley, who served in the Navy for five-and-a-half years and deployed in 2016, is closely watching the political fight.

“We’re getting told that we don’t actually exist or matter right now, and that is very harmful and that hinders people from providing the service that they want to do, and that’s serving their country," said Bradley.

On February 18, a federal judge in Washington, D.C. said she was going to take more time before deciding whether or not to temporarily block President Donald Trump’s executive order that opens the door to the banning of transgender troops in the military.

As Scripps News has reported, President Trump says being transgender conflicts with a soldier’s commitment to an honorable, truthful, and disciplined lifestyle.

In January, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth had this to say.

“The lawful orders of the President of the United States will be executed inside this Defense Department," said Hegseth.

The U.S. Army has since announced a ban on transgender soldiers and said that gender transition procedures for services members won’t happen anymore.

With the future of transgender troops in the military overall uncertain, Bradley's biggest concern as of Tuesday was not knowing what will happen to his disability benefits.

“I rely on my disability to pay all my bills," Bradley explained.

A concern he said doesn’t go unnoticed by his wife and son who, Bradley says, wants to join the military.

“I think a lot of kids are feeling the effects of not only their parents worry but their own worry and safety, and what does that look like for our future,” Bradley said.

The federal judge in D.C. said she will not make a decision before early March on a temporary ban of Trump’s executive order.