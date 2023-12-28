CHKD awarded grant from St. Baldrick's to support pediatric cancer research

NORFOLK, Va. — For the eight year in a row, a CHKD in Norfolk is being awarded a grant to support pediatric cancer research.

CHKD has been awarded $50,000 from the St. Baldrick’s Foundation to help fund clinical trials.

"We have about 40 open clinical trials right now for cancer patients," said Dr. Eric Lowe, pediatric hematology and oncology division director at CHKD. "We have 110 open, so 40 to enroll and 110 ongoing where we're still submitting data on patients."

Lisa Jensen's 14-year-old son Jack is receiving treatment for Anaplastic large cell Lymphoma from Dr. Lowe.

Lisa Jensen

"Dr. Lowe has been such an integral part of our lives since 2018," Jensen said.

The research could be a big help for people like Jack because there’s currently no research to help doctors deal with cases like his.

Unlike most people with the cancer, Jack didn’t go into remission after chemotherapy or a bone marrow transplant.

Lisa Jensen

Dr. Lowe says their success with clinical research has led to organizations like St. Baldrick's to donate more money toward their efforts.

“That another kid might get to this point and be able to go off of that and know further research just by me, to be able to help multiple kids in the future, it feels nice," Jack said.

Dr. Lowe discusses success of clinical trials

“Several times when Jack has reoccurred, we’ve kind of hit a roadblock with medication. It’s not approved for children, it’s not approved for people undertake age of 18, and Dr. Lowe had to fight, literally fight, to get approval from pharmaceutical companies for Jack to be able to take the medication because there’s no research," Jensen explained.

Jack said cancer has been tough, but he’s staying positive.

“We’ve kind of learned to live around it, just kind of move forward," Jack said.

There will be an event held at the hospital in March called St. Baldrick’s Day to help promote the foundation and the need for continued funding for pediatric cancer research.