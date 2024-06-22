Crowds brave heat for 36th PrideFest in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. - Water, fans and the shade were all popular at Downtown Norfolk's Town Point Park on Saturday.

Thousands braved soaring temperatures for the 36th PrideFest, organized by Hampton Roads Pride. The event is part of the organization's Pride Weekend in support of the region's LGBTQ community.

Hampton Roads Pride President Jeff Ryder told News 3 as many as 25,000 people were expected to come out, but he wasn't sure if the heat would keep people home.

The organization set up a Hydration Station near the entrance to ensure people had water to keep hydrated.

“Our theme this year is ‘United in Pride,’ so we’re really focused on gathering together both the queer community and our Hampton Roads community, to celebrate queer folks to focus on visibility and uplift everybody who makes Hampton Roads great," Ryder said.

PrideFest started with a performance of the Star-Spangled Banner before boats adorned in pride flags cruised down the Elizabeth River. The annual Pride Boat Parade kicked off shortly after noon.

Dozens of vendors and live music are also part of the program scheduled to end at 7 p.m. Pride at the Beach will conclude Pride Weekend at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront on Sunday.