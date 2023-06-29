Dillard's at MacArthur Center in Norfolk to become clearance center

NORFOLK, Va. — The Dillard’s at MacArthur Center will soon become one of the company's clearance center models.

Jim Wofford, the general manager for the shopping mall, said the store has already told employees and has started putting up signs announcing the change to customers.

He said the transition is expected to take place over the next four to six weeks.

Dillard’s opened at the mall in 1999.

It has been the department store’s largest location in Virginia.

The City of Norfolk has discussed spending $18 million to buy the property.

The city will spend $12 million in general revenue funds, and $3 million each from the capital improvement fund and the land acquisition fund to make the purchase.

The property was put up for sale in January following years of decline at the mall.