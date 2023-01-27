MacArthur Center in downtown Norfolk is up for sale

NORFOLK, Va. — MacArthur Center, the three-floor shopping mall located in downtown Norfolk, is up for sale.

JLL Commercial Real Estate has listed the property on their website, with the following information:

"Jones Lang LaSalle (“JLL”) has been retained as the exclusive advisor for the sale of the leasehold interest in MacArthur Center (the “Property”), a three-level super regional mall located at 300 Monticello Ave in Norfolk, VA. The Property is situated on approximately 21.3 acres of land (8.3 acres included in this offering) that is leased from the Norfolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority and is comprised of 914,751 (501,135 owned) square feet of gross leasable area (“GLA”). MacArthur Center features an anchor lineup which includes Dillard’s (253,616 SF, non-owned, occupied), Regal Cinemas (80,210 SF, owned, occupied), and a vacant anchor suite (160,000 SF, non-owned), which account for 493,826 square feet and approximately 54.0% of the total GLA."

We will update this article when we learn more.

We have reached out to the City Manager, JLL Commercial Real Estate and the corporate office that currently owns the mall for comment.