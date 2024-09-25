Donations for holiday packages being collected for Hampton Roads sailors

NORFOLK, Va. — An effort is underway to give back to Hampton Roads sailors during the holiday season and you can help.

A foundation called Collin’s Elves is collecting donations like candy and toiletries.

The foundation was started in 2018 by Collin Arthrell, whose brothers were stationed in Hampton Roads.

Each year, the foundation collects donations and delivers them to sailors at Naval Station Norfolk.

Arthrell says the foundation has grown each year and in 2024 he anticipates being able to serve around 6,000 sailors on the Norfolk-based USS Dwight D. Eisenhower and USS Harry S. Truman and the deployed USS Theodore Roosevelt.

“I felt inspired by my brothers joining the military. It just made me feel connected to them by giving something to other troops. I know some of them do not have family, some of them can’t talk to them that much," Arthrell said. "So I felt like this was a connection to them and a way to make them feel very welcome."

The foundation plans to deliver donations to the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, USS Harry S. Truman, and USS Theodore Roosevelt for 2024.

