Future looks 'paws'-itive for dog found living in historic Norfolk cemetery

NORFOLK, Va. — A stray dog found living in a Norfolk cemetery is headed to a rescue to start a new life, News 3 has learned.

Several weeks ago, Western Branch resident David Reitz says he spotted the dog during a history tour at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Norfolk. It didn't take long to figure out the dog had been making the cemetery his home.

Reitz came back later with food and water for the dog.

"This is where I would put his food and his water and as you can tell from right here is where he would go in, Reitz said, pointing at grave-adjacent brush on the cemetery's north side. "That was his entrance into this makeshift house that he created."

Reitz tells News 3 that he and others worried about the dog's well-being learned he had been living at the cemetery since about May. He said the dog was shy, but that didn't stop Reitz from returning with food and water every day for about a week and a half.

David Reitz Lucky after he was trapped at the cemetery. He was taken to Norfolk Animal Care Center.

Eventually, a group was brought in to trap the dog and get him to the Norfolk Animal Care Center — a first step toward getting him off the streets. No microchip was found.

"Because of the fact there are so many people in his corner right now, we decided to name him Lucky," Reitz said. "(He had) no one to love him or care for him and I felt like I can be that person."

Reitz says Lucky has been living at the Animal Care Center for a few weeks and will next be headed to a rescue where he can learn to be near humans. News 3 visited the Norfolk Animal Care Center and was told Lucky was being neutered before going with the rescue.

CEO Alison Fechino says Lucky's story is a lesson in what to do with strays.

"If you see a stray out in your community, especially if it's a stray dog, one of the first things you should do is make sure it's safe to approach that pet," Fechino said. "Those folks did exactly what they should when they realized Lucky didn't want to come by them by leaving food out, trying to create a safe space and then eventually resorting to a trap."

David Reitz Lucky inside a kennel at Norfolk Animal Care Center.

Fechino says in most cases a dog that's found likely lives within a mile of where it was discovered and that it's easiest if the person who finds them works to find the owner. In other cases, the city's MyNorfolk app just added a feature where you can file a request with the Norfolk Animal Care Center regarding an animal and input information and a picture.

Though Lucky's story is unique, his circumstance isn't. The Animal Care Center has dozens of kennels with dogs who need a foster or forever home. They're always looking for volunteers to spend their time with animals.

In Lucky's case, Reitz is fundraising for his continued care. "A Second Chance for Lucky" has raised more than $2,000 as of Wednesday, October 14.

"He has a lot of learning to do before he's ready for a family, but he's got a whole community of folks that are trying to get him there," Fechino said.

Reitz — who says taking Lucky would be difficult for him to care for because he has another dog that's immune-compromised — said he plans to stay close throughout the process.

"I want to plan on visiting him as often as possible to see his progress," Reitz said.

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