Gov. Youngkin issues executive directive to combat religious hate in Virginia

NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is taking a new step to address religious hate in Virginia.

This comes amid an increased concern about religious hate as fighting in the Middle East continued.

Tuesday, the governor issued Executive Directive Six. It involves law enforcement and education.

Youngkin spoke live on CBS This Morning about how law enforcement and education are going to be used to address religious hate.

“To coordinate around our secretary of public safety and homeland security and a situation room to coordinate federal, state, and local resources," the governor said about law enforcement. "We are working to make sure that all of our K-12 and our higher ed systems have active plans in order to support members of the Jewish faith and the Muslim faith."

He also emphasized grants are available to help protect places of worship.

“I think this is the first step," Ron Koas, Rabbi at Congregation Beth El in Norfolk, said.

Koas is glad to see the governor taking this step and is hopeful this will lead to what he calls a better, bigger education program.

“That will basically teach the kids that hate has no place in our country," said Koas.

Dr. Syed Ismail is a member of the Muslim Community of Tidewater and is also glad to see education part of the executive directive.

He would like to see colleges and universities hold forums to help educate people about religions.

“You invite people from different religious backgrounds to give perspective on what their faith is," Ismail said.

Both Ismail and Koas said they are very concerned about religious hate and emphasize their religions are about peace respect for fellow human beings.

