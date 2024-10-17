Governor's taskforce meets to discuss VMSDEP

NORFOLK, Va. — For months, News 3 has been following the latest developments involving a tuition benefits program for Virginia military families.

Thursday, a taskforce put together by Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin took a closer look at the program.

Watch: Gov. Youngkin signs bill repealing VMSDEP changes

The Virginia Military Survivors and Dependents Education Program helps certain military families in Virginia pay for college.

One question lawmakers are considering is how to keep the program financially sustainable.

Lawmakers made changes earlier this year, angering many families across the state.

Watch: Military families worried about changes to state program's education benefits

After a lot of public outcry, the changes were repealed and lawmakers have been working to study the program ever since.

Thursday, News 3 spoke with Freddie Hardin after the taskforce meeting to get his reaction.

Hardin is an Air Force veteran who has a daughter at Hampton University hoping to use the program.

He feels lawmakers are kicking the can down the road.

“There was some significant data that did come out of the JLARC study," Hardin said, referring to the study conducted by JLARC that looked into the cost of college in Virginia, financial viability of colleges, and the VMSDEP program itself. "However, I still don't believe we are really touching the surface of the underlying issue. Virginia wants to be known as being veteran friendly, but it doesn't feel like veterans are sustainable right now."

Watch: JLARC presentation latest step in ongoing VMSDEP debate

He added veterans are not going to stop fighting.

"I just don’t feel like enough pressure has been put on the right people yet. It’s still politics as usual, and that is what really disturbs me to my core," Hardin said.

No decisions were made during Thursday’s taskforce meeting.

A Senate workgroup has also been created to study the program.