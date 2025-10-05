Local activist group protests Trump's visit to Naval Station Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — Members of the COVA Visibility Brigade are at the Norview Avenue 64 overpass in Norfolk protesting President Donald Trump's visit to the Naval Station Norfolk.

The brigade is part of COVA Coalition, a group of activists in the Hampton Roads area, according to Pete Woodhead, lead coordinator with COVA Visibility Brigade. The group is mainly women-based, working to advance fair democracy and values in the area.

Watch: President Trump arrives at Naval Station Norfolk

President Trump arrives in Norfolk

They are calling for an end to the government shutdown that went into effect Wednesday, for the first time since 2019.

Trump is attending an event at Naval Station Norfolk celebrating the United States Navy's 250th birthday, where he is joined by First Lady Melania Trump, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Secretary of the Navy John Phelan.

Thousands of sailors and military members are attending the event, officially titled, America’s Navy 250: Titans of the Sea — A Salute to the Fleet, about a week ahead of the Navy's official birthday on Oct. 13.

"This once-in-a-generation event will honor the Navy’s unmatched record of victory at sea, showcase its cutting-edge fleet, and inspire the next generation of warriors to carry America’s strength across every ocean," a release from event organizers stated.

The visit comes just days after Hegseth and Trump addressed hundreds of the top ranking military commanders, who were called to Quantico, Va. on Tuesday to hear the Secretary of Defense, called Secretary of War by the administration, outline his views on the culture of the U.S. military.