Man injured in shooting near Colley Avenue: NPD

NORFOLK, Va. — A shooting near Colley Avenue on Tuesday left a man injured, prompting an investigation, according to Norfolk police.

Police responded to a report of a gunshot victim on the 600 block of W 35th Street at 12:45 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from a non-life-threatening wound, according to Norfolk police. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Norfolk Crime Line.

