Local brewery's 'Special (H)ops' beer raises money for children of Navy SEALs

NORFOLK, Va. - A local brewery is once again raising money for a nonprofit that supports the children of Navy SEALs.

This month, COVA Brewing Company in Norfolk is selling a special hazy IPA called "Special (H)ops" and related merchandise, with a portion of proceeds going to nonprofit SEALKIDS.

Saturday, November 9, the brewery in the East Ocean View neighborhood is hosting a fundraising event with its beer, merch and family activities to help raise as much money as possible.

SEALKIDS Executive Director Dr. Gretchen McIntosh tells News 3 the donations are much needed. The organization focuses on helping the children of SEALs keep from falling behind in their education.

“The monies raised here help children right here in Hampton Roads, specifically, paying for additional tutoring hours. Events like this, locally, are really important, especially because this year, we were not able to fund all of the families that requested support from us," she said, adding that SEALKIDS has helped more than a thousand kids — 600 in Hampton Roads — since it was founded in 2011.

The children of Navy SEALs are often vulnerable to learning struggles, McIntosh says, because they frequently have to move, and their parents can be deployed most of the year with little notice.

COVA first began working with the organization two years ago, when Head Brewer Matt Topping developed the Special (H)ops beer. He tells News 3 the hops used in the beer come from veteran-owned companies.

“This is our third year working with SEALKIDS and this is a partnership that we’re really proud of and we love to be a part of every single year," said COVA's Marketing and Events Manager Emma Smith. "At our core, COVA really cares about the community and our community is the military, is the SEALs.”

COVA's Saturday event, "Raise a Pint, Support Our SEALKIDS," runs from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the brewery at 9529 Shore Drive.

November being the Month of the Military Family, Smith says the Special (H)ops beer and related merchandise are already on sale in support of SEALKIDS and will remain in stock through the end of the month.