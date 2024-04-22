Man arrested in downtown Norfolk stabbing

NORFOLK, Va. — A person is facing charges after a man was stabbed in downtown Norfolk overnight, according to Norfolk police.

Police say they found an injured man in the 300 block of Granby Street around 1:15 a.m. on Sunday, April 21.

The man was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and he's expected to survive, police say.

After investigating, police say they learned the man was cut during a "physical altercation" with another person.

Police say they've charged Ashayne Colvin, 23, with assault and battery in connection to the incident.