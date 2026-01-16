Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Man injured after reportedly jumping out of burning building: NPD

NORFOLK, Va. — A man was hospitalized after reportedly jumping out of a burning building Friday morning, according to Norfolk Fire-Rescue.

Around 7:04 a.m., crews responded to a building fire at 4504 Colley Avenue.

Norfolk Fire-Rescue says a caller reported that a person was hanging from a second story window. The caller said the man jumped before crews arrived.

The two-story mixed-use structure — with offices on the first floor and homes on the second — was seen burning when crews arrived to the scene on Colley Avenue, according to Norfolk Fire-Rescue. An injured man was found lying down near the front door; he was then sent to the hospital.

The fire was placed under control at 7:37 a.m. No other people were inside the building and no other injuries were reported, according to Norfolk Fire-Rescue.

This fire remains under investigation.

