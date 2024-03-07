Man stabbed in the mouth at the 7-Eleven on Colley Ave.: Police

NORFOLK, Va. — A man was stabbed in the mouth at a 7-Eleven on Colley Ave. in Norfolk, police say.

Police say it happened just after 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 6, at the 7-Eleven at 5200 Colley Ave. That’s in a popular hangout spot in Norfolk, next to Elation Brewing and across the street from Lolly's Creamery. It's also down the street from Saint Patrick Catholic School.



At the 7-Eleven, officers say they found a 29-year-old man with a cut on his mouth. The man was taken to the hospital and he’s expected to survive, police say.

Police say they’ve arrested 44-year-old Gregory Williams in connection to the incident. He’s been charged with malicious wounding and is being held in Norfolk City Jail without bond, police added.

It’s unclear what led to the violence. We’ll update this article once we learn more.

Stay with News 3 for updates.