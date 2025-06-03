Man taken to hospital following assault at Ocean View Harris Teeter: Norfolk PD

NORFOLK, Va. — A man is charged and accused of seriously injuring another man at the Harris Teeter on Ocean View Avenue Monday night, according to Norfolk police.

Police say around 9:30 p.m., officers were sent to the grocery store following a report of an assault. There, officers say they found a 53-year-old man with serious injuries. He was taken to the hospital.

After investigating, police charged Kharel White-Jones, 30, of Newport News, with malicious wounding.

Norfolk police did not share details on how the alleged assault happened or what led to the violence. It's also unclear if the incident happened inside or outside the grocery store.

White-Jones is being held in Norfolk City Jail without bond. Stay with News 3 for updates.