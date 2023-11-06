Newport News Shipbuilding marks opening of new Norfolk site

NORFOLK, Va. — Production at a new site for HII's Newport News Shipbuilding division (NNS) is underway, and leaders say it will play a vital role in current and future shipbuilding projects.

The new campus is located at the Fairwinds Landing development in Norfolk’s Lambert’s Point area. NNS says shipbuilders have been at the site for several months constructing steel panels for units of the Gerald R. Ford-class aircraft carrier Enterprise (CVN 80).

Top Stories: Monday, Nov. 6

NNS leaders say its new campus will support more effective and efficient shipbuilding.

“This is a prime example of how we’re innovating, thinking differently and improving efficiency when it comes to building the aircraft carriers our nation needs,” explained Les Smith, NNS vice president for Enterprise (CVN 80), Doris Miller (CVN 81) and future aircraft carrier programs. “Coupling our energized workforce with this additional capacity is already yielding positive results and we expect to see great synergy as a result of this intentional investment.”

The site will also help NNS in its effort to create future growth opportunities and free up storage space at the main shipyard in Newport News.

The Norfolk site was made possible by HII's investment and Navy industrial base funding appropriated by Congress.

Shipbuilders and leadership from NNS, the City of Norfolk and the Navy will be at the new site to celebrate its opening on Monday. News 3 will have a crew at the opening, and this article will be updated accordingly with new information.

Stay with News 3 for updates.