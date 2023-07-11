Norfolk NAACP meets with Police Chief Talbot to discuss crime, transparency

NORFOLK, Va - Norfolk Police Chief Mark Talbot met with the Norfolk NAACP chapter Monday night to discuss crime and efforts to build transparency with the community.

This comes after the Norfolk NAACP raised red flags about Talbot’s appointment earlier this year. They cited a lack of transparency.

The Norfolk NAACP says they want to build a positive relationship with the chief's office.

"Priority number, one priority is to hold city officials accountable. We want to be able to bridge a gap between citizens and law enforcement," said Stacie Armstead, the president of the Norfolk NAACP chapter.

Norfolk Police Chief Mark Talbot meets with the Norfolk NAACP chapter, this comes after the chapter raised concerns of Talbot’s appointment pic.twitter.com/QjtFtBcqKr — Leondra Head (@Leondrahead) July 10, 2023

Armstead this meeting is a step in the right direction.

"Right now, as you can see, it’s positive because this is showing that we are willing to move forward in a positive direction," Armstead said.

Chief Mark Talbot joined to answer questions from the group and community members. Talbot has been

Norfolk’s police chief for three months since leaving Hampton.

The chief spoke about crime, saying cameras around the city and license plate readers deter criminals.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, Norfolk has seen 16 deadly shootings this year.

"It’s clearly an epidemic. But it’s not an epidemic everywhere," Talbot said.

In 2022, Norfolk Sentara General Hospital treated a record number of gunshot victims at 541 patients.

"It’s impacting the most vulnerable people in our country," Talbot said. "We need to make sure we’re spending time on the most dangerous people in the city in the most vulnerable neighborhoods."

The Norfolk NAACP says they would like to see a Citizens Review Board implemented in Norfolk.

"Here’s how I feel about a Citizens Review Board, I am a public servant and if the residents of this city want a review then let's do a review board," Talbot responded.

Talbot says his community perception has been positive since becoming police chief.

"Fantastic. Not a hundred but it’s been overwhelmingly positive," Talbot said.

The Norfolk NAACP chapter says they plan to hold similar meetings with other Norfolk leaders to build transparency in the community.