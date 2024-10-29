Norfolk naval officer pleads guilty to stealing military equipment

NORFOLK, Va. — On Monday, a chief petty officer of the U.S. Navy, Shawn Claude Crowell, 40, pleaded guilty to theft of government property after stealing military equipment he later sold online. He is scheduled to be sentenced on April 11, 2025, and faces up to 10 years in prison.

According to court documents, Crowell was assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Wing Atlantic at Naval Station Norfolk from December 2022 to September 2024. Records show Crowell was responsible for the inspection and inventory of military equipment belonging to the Command.

The Department of Justice says Crowell stole numerous government items, including seven sets of night vision goggles, two Matbock Tarsier Eclipse lenses, and eight night vision goggle battery packs between January 2023 and June 2023. The value of the items stolen was at least $164,646.

Court documents also show Crowell used online advertisements to sell five sets of the stolen night vision goggles to third-party purchasers for $19,947 between February and May of 2023.

In March that year, Crowell allegedly listed for sale the two Matbock Tarsier Eclipse lenses, which are regulated by the International Trafficking in Arms Regulations.

Officials say Crowell sold the stolen lenses for $300. On April 1, 2023 Crowell allegedly sold the eight night vision goggle battery packs for $500.

Investigators with the the Naval Criminal Investigative Service interviewed Crowell and searched his vehicle on May 10, 2023. NCIS recovered one of the stolen sets of night vision goggles from the vehicle.