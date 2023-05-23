Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityNorfolk

Actions

Norfolk PD chief provides public safety update to city council Tuesday

It's his first time addressing the council since being sworn in on May 1.
MicrosoftTeams-image (3).png
News 3
Norfolk Police Chief Mark Talbot speaks at city council work session. May 23, 2023.
MicrosoftTeams-image (3).png
TALBOT 1.jpg
MicrosoftTeams-image (4).png
MicrosoftTeams-image (5).png
Posted at 3:33 PM, May 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-23 15:48:57-04

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Police Chief Mark Talbot will be speaking to the city council for the first time since he was sworn in.

TALBOT 2.jpg
Mark Talbot officially became Norfolk's newest police chief after being sworn in by City Manager Chip Filer Monday afternoon.

He'll be speaking at the city council's work session, starting at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. He'll be providing a public safety update.

Emails, offer letter detail how Mark Talbot became Norfolk chief

Talbot was sworn in on May 1. He came to Norfolk after serving as the police chief in Hampton.

News 3's Zak Dahlheimer will attend the meeting and will update this story.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV