Norfolk PD chief provides public safety update to city council Tuesday

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Police Chief Mark Talbot will be speaking to the city council for the first time since he was sworn in.

Norfolk Police Department Mark Talbot officially became Norfolk's newest police chief after being sworn in by City Manager Chip Filer Monday afternoon.



He'll be speaking at the city council's work session, starting at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. He'll be providing a public safety update.

Talbot was sworn in on May 1. He came to Norfolk after serving as the police chief in Hampton.

Norfolk city council work session has just started. On the agenda includes a public safety briefing from new @NorfolkPD chief Mark Talbot. This will be Talbot's first briefing before city council members since officially becoming chief on 5/1 @WTKR3 — Zak Dahlheimer (@ZakDahlheimer) May 23, 2023

News 3's Zak Dahlheimer will attend the meeting and will update this story.

