Current Hampton police chief to take over as Norfolk's top cop

NORFOLK, Va. — Hampton Police Chief Mark Talbot has accepted the position as Norfolk's new police chief, sources tell News 3.

Sources say Talbot told his team about the move Tuesday.

The City of Norfolk put together a search committee to review candidates with members across Hampton Roads, including Chief Talbot.

City of Norfolk comes closer to naming new Chief of Police

This comes as the search for the new chief started last year, when former chief and current News 3 Law Enforcement Analyst Larry Boone retired in May of 2022.

Deputy City Manager Michael Goldsmith took over as the Interim Chief of Police, and announced his retirement effective April 14.

Norfolk Interim Chief of Police Michael Goldsmith to retire; Announcement on new chief expected soon

We've reached out to the City of Norfolk about a police chief announcement, and they have declined to comment at this time.

Hampton Mayor Donnie Tuck told us he "can't confirm or deny" the news of Talbot leaving.

Stay with News 3 for updates.