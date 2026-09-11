Norfolk urges residents to limit water use amid drought conditions

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk's water reservoirs are experiencing lower storage levels due to ongoing drought conditions, prompting the city to urge residents to reduce non-essential water use.
Non-essential water use includes:
- Vegetation and landscaping
- Vehicle washing
- Infrastructure and pavement washing, except where required strictly for immediate public health or safety emergencies
- Decorative fountains
- Non-emergency fire hydrant usage
- Restaurant operations — restaurants may only provide water to customers upon request
- Swimming pool filling
The city is also encouraging voluntary water-saving measures, including:
- Shortening showers by a few minutes to save gallons each day
- Fixing leaks — dripping faucets and running toilets waste a surprising amount of water
- Turning off the tap while brushing teeth or washing dishes
- Using dishwashers and washing machines only when full to maximize efficiency
- Using mulch to help soil retain moisture around trees and plants
- Collecting rainwater in a covered container to reuse for outdoor plants
- Checking outdoor hoses and sprinkler systems for leaks or accidental run time
Most of Virginia, including Norfolk, is still facing drought conditions despite recent rain.
Residents can stay up to date at norfolk.gov/Reservoir.
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