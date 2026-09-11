Norfolk urges residents to limit water use amid drought conditions

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk's water reservoirs are experiencing lower storage levels due to ongoing drought conditions, prompting the city to urge residents to reduce non-essential water use.

Non-essential water use includes:



Vegetation and landscaping

Vehicle washing

Infrastructure and pavement washing, except where required strictly for immediate public health or safety emergencies

Decorative fountains

Non-emergency fire hydrant usage

Restaurant operations — restaurants may only provide water to customers upon request

Swimming pool filling

The city is also encouraging voluntary water-saving measures, including:



Shortening showers by a few minutes to save gallons each day

Fixing leaks — dripping faucets and running toilets waste a surprising amount of water

Turning off the tap while brushing teeth or washing dishes

Using dishwashers and washing machines only when full to maximize efficiency

Using mulch to help soil retain moisture around trees and plants

Collecting rainwater in a covered container to reuse for outdoor plants

Checking outdoor hoses and sprinkler systems for leaks or accidental run time

Most of Virginia, including Norfolk, is still facing drought conditions despite recent rain.

Residents can stay up to date at norfolk.gov/Reservoir.

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