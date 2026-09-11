Sailors aboard the USS Arlington honor 9/11 victims with tribute room

NORFOLK, Va. — Sailors aboard the USS Arlington gathered at Naval Station Norfolk to pay tribute to the victims of the September 11, 2001, attacks.

The ship features a dedicated 9/11 tribute room showcasing a timeline of events and the names of 184 individuals who lost their lives in the Pentagon.

Jonathan Norrod an IS1 with the Navy said the day marked a turning point in his life.

"I remember exactly where I was. I was in the 11th grade, excuse me the 10th grade in choir practice," Norrood, recounted. " And we watched the second hit on the television on this little roll out cart. And it was at that moment I decided I wanted to join."

Ruby Lopez a CTT2 with the Navy, said the impact of that day continues to be felt.

"It still affects everybody today. I've heard airports are different. The way the US lived back before this day versus now are completely different."

The tribute room is meant to strengthen bonds among sailors and keep the memory of the attacks alive.

"The tribute room and all it represents is both literally and symbolically the center of our purpose," explained a Senior officials with the Navy during the special ceremony.

The gathering was held in hopes of bringing sailors together so that, in memory of those lost, they will be able to continue pushing forward.

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