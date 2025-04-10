'Not going away:' VMSDEP supporters vow to keep fighting despite latest funding challenge

NORFOLK, Va. — A program that helps Virginia Military families pay for college is once again facing a funding challenge. This is a story News 3 has been covering extensively as a political fight continues over what to do about the program.

“I feel like veterans, again, are being put in the middle of a political back and forth," said Kayla Owen.

Watch: Uncertainty looms over bill aimed at helping Va. surviving military spouses

Uncertainty looms over bill aimed at helping Va. surviving military spouses

Owen is a military spouse and a leader of a grassroots group fighting to save the Virginia Military Survivors and Dependents Education Program. News 3 was at the State Capitol in July 2024 when lawmakers voted to repeal changes made to the program earlier in the year, changes the grassroots group was concerned would negatively impact the program.

The changes came because some lawmakers felt the program unfairly pushes Virginia’s colleges and universities to have to raise tuition to offset program costs. Since then, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has proposed using $120 million from surplus money to help fund the program.

But on April 2, Virginia’s House of Delegates decided not to vote on that amendment in the Governor’s proposed budget.

Watch: Gov. Youngkin signs bill repealing VMSDEP changes

Gov. Youngkin signs bill repealing VMSDEP changes

"It’s incredibly disappointing to know that legislators from the Governor’s Office to the Senate and the House all made commitments last year that they wanted to make this program sustainable and the program is important to them and they all promised to do so. It appears, at this point, that only part of that trifecta is actually upholding that commitment," Owen said.

Owen is hoping to use the program to help her get a degree, but without the funding that may not be an option. The funding in place for the program as of Thursday for the program was set to run out at the end of the 2025-2026 school year.

“I worry about anybody that’s reliant upon the VMSDEP program beyond the funding that is solidified through the end of the [2025-2026] school year," said Owen.

Watch: Military families worried about changes to state program's education benefits

Hampton Roads Families express concern, frustration over change to VMSDEP

In his proposed budget, Gov. Youngkin says in part, using the surplus is "a commonsense solution to keep our promise to our military heroes and keep tuition affordable for all other students.”

News 3 reached out to both the Governor’s Office and Virginia House Speaker Del. Don Scott’s office for interviews but as of Thursday had not gotten a response.

Watch: Legislative fix needed for Virginia military spouse property tax exemption

Legislative fix needed for Va. military spouse property tax exemption

Owen believes the decision to pass by the amendment is purely political, but regardless she said this fight is not over.

“In a state where you have 700,000 veterans, it seems to me that making veterans a political issue probably isn’t very expedient for either side," said Owens. "We intend to be incredibly proactive and spend much of the summer and fall attempting to avert what was the disaster of last summer.”