Preparing for a tropical storm: Insurance is key

NORFOLK, Va. — We've all heard the saying 'turn around, don't drown.' While that could save your life, avoiding high water could also help save you from a costly repair bill.

As of Friday, Tropical Storm Ophelia was forecast to cause flooding in Hampton Roads.

Adam Walker is an automotive technician at Speedy Auto Service in Norfolk.

Popping the hood on a car, he explains how an air intake system works.

The system is what can create problems during high water events.

“Any time water gets into the motor, usually through the air intake system, it can cause problems with the ignition system," Walker explained. "Every time we’ve had a serious flood in the last two months we’ve at least had two or three cars come (because they’re) in not starting. It’s always after going through water.”

Repairs can be costly.

“You could be looking at a couple hundred or several thousand dollars," said Walker.

Tropical Storm Ophelia comes about a month after Hampton Roads was impacted by Hurricane Idalia

Insurance agents recommend having comprehensive coverage on your car.

“It will cover you against things like a branch falling during high wind or if your car got flooded. Most of all, people need to remember cars are not boats. They should not be driven through high water," said Peggy Huffman, owner of The Huffman Insurance Agency in Virginia Beach.

As for your home, flood insurance is recommended.

Most home insurance policies don’t come with flood insurance, though, which means you have to buy it separately.

“Regardless of where you live, whether you’re a renter, you live in an apartment, a house, or a condo you can buy flood insurance," said Huffman. "We’re surrounded by water in Hampton Roads. Everybody’s at risk of flood."

One more thing to keep in mind when considering flood insurance, private flood insurance takes seven days to take effect after the payment is made. Insurance through the National Flood Insurance Programtakes 30 days to take effect.

To find out if your address is in an area that is prone to flooding, you can search the address in the Flood Map Service Center.