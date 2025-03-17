Top admiral weighs in on AI use in the Navy

NORFOLK, Va. — When you think of the Navy, you may think of ships and fighter jets, but artificial intelligence is now a big part of Navy operations.

The Navy's U.S. Fleet Forces Commander, Adm. Daryl Caudle, weighed in on the topic during a regularly-scheduled breakfast with reporters Monday.

U.S. Fleet Forces Command is headquartered in Norfolk.

Caudle said artificial intelligence is already being used for personnel, material, and war fighting readiness.

Now, the Navy is "at the tip of the iceberg" of bringing AI to sailors, according to Caudle.

Some examples include using AI to help identify objects that ships detect, sorting through data for specific information, and helping ships and sailors prepare for deployment.

“Looking at trends with folks in their dental records looking at trends with stuff in their medical records. All of this is prompting the need before we get on deployment. The Ford is about to deploy. We’ve looked at the totality of the 8,000 people associated with that entire strike group and not just made a periodic assessment but made recommendations that the person, really, should probably go ahead and get their wisdom teeth cut out," Caudle explained. "This person should probably go ahead and maybe get a stress test based on their elevated levels in something we’re seeing so that we’re not landing into this space when I’m actually on deployment.”

As of Monday, Caudle said the Ford was expected to deploy to the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operation in the summer.