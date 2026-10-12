Voices of Black Mothers United encourages students to take pledge against gun violence

NORFOLK, Va. — Voices of Black Mothers United is encouraging students to take a pledge against gun violence as part of an effort to promote safer schools and communities.

The regional lead for Voices of Black Mothers United, Shana Turner, will facilitate community gatherings Wednesday, Oct. 14, for its Day of National Concern. During the gatherings, students will be encouraged to pledge not to bring guns to school or use firearms to resolve disputes.

Turner said the initiative is an opportunity to reach students before violence occurs.

“We can get to them before the actions take place,” Turner said.

The effort comes one week after a shooting near Norview High School left a 16-year-old dead. The victim, identified by his family as Kevon DrumGold, was remembered by loved ones during a vigil.

Family, former coach remember 16-year-old shot, killed near Norview High School

His cousin described him as brave, smart and sweet, while family members shared how deeply he was loved and how much he would be missed.

Voices of Black Mothers United is a national movement that empowers families of Black children who have died. Through Day of National Concern, the group aims to encourage students to take a stand against gun violence.

Turner is encouraging both students and parents to participate. Four locations will host gatherings, with events scheduled between 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Here are the locations and hours:



Youngs Terrace Boys and Girls Club 450 E. Onley Rd., Norfolk, VA 23510, 5pm

Calvert Square Envision Center, 975 Bagnall Road, Norfolk, VA 23504, 4:30pm

Grandy Village Boys and Girls Club, 3016 Kimball Terrace, Norfolk, VA 23504, 5:30pm

Diggs Town Resilience Center, 1401 Melon Street, Norfolk, VA 23523, 6pm



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