WATCH: Crowds pack downtown Norfolk for 39th Grand Illumination Parade

NORFOLK, Va. — Downtown Norfolk lit up Saturday night as thousands of people filled the streets for the 39th Grand Illumination Parade, one of the city’s largest and longest-running holiday traditions. City officials estimated that as many as 70,000 people were expected to attend this year’s event.

Families from neighborhoods across Norfolk — including Ghent, Campostella, Larchmont, Ocean View and others — gathered along the parade route, joining visitors from across Hampton Roads and beyond. Many arrived early to secure their spots as the streets transformed into a festive corridor of lights and music.

The parade showcased floats, dance groups and marching bands from schools throughout the region, including groups that traveled from as far away as Baltimore. Santa Claus closed out the night to cheers from children and families lining downtown.

Crews from the City of Norfolk and the Downtown Norfolk Council spent months preparing for the event. Decorations, including wreaths, bows and snowflakes, were installed throughout downtown, and crews positioned barricades and bleachers along the route to handle the large turnout.