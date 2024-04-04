Mom's story of five-time World Series champion Jim 'Catfish' Hunter

HERTFORD, N.C. — With the excitement of the baseball season building, I thought we should shine the spotlight on a baseball Hall of Famer with roots in the 252. I hit the road to Hertford, North Carolina, for this week’s Hometown History.

Myles Henderson WTKR News 3

Jim “Catfish” Hunter, born in Hertford, played major league baseball from 1965 to 1979. He's an eight-time all-star and a five-time World Series champion.

The Perquimans County History Museum has all sorts of Catfish Hunter memorabilia, from baseballs and jerseys to posters and magazines. But one piece of history sticks out among the rest: a handwritten note on a piece of brown cardboard.

"Catfish Hunter Day, September 16, 1979. A day we will all remember," Perquimans County Tourism Director, Stacey Layden, reads the note written by Hunter’s mom to remember the day the New York Yankees celebrated his career.

The note continues to say, "On September 15, 1979, we all flew to New York, Mrs. Abbott Hunter and all her children. It was a wonderful, nice trip. We all enjoyed it so much. If Abbot, Jimmy's father, could have lived and went with us, he sure would have enjoyed it too."

"I bet it was the first time an old woman, 70 years old, had ever walked out there in that ballpark with eight children, and Jimmy was my baby. Played ball with the Yankees and played ball with the Oakland A's."

"He's already pitched two perfect games. One in high school in 1963 Perquimans against Elizabeth City, and one with Oakland A's against Minnesota in 1968. He retired 27 men in a row. Jimmy had 27 on his suit. Helen, his wife, sat on the 27th row up in the stands."

"I bet this is a world record. We will all remember this as long as we live."

The Perquimans County History Museum is located on Dobbs Street in Hertford, N.C.