Residents worry about future of social security services in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Ronald Sutton is a Vietnam Veteran who has called Elizabeth City home his entire life.

"All my life, I was born in 1950," said Sutton.

I met Ronald as he was leaving the Social Security Administration Building, a place he frequently visits for services.

"Certain information I get from the Veterans Administration, they'd ask for certain things, and I had to get information from here for my social security, things like that. So it's convenient for me to come here, than go online," said Sutton.

The Elizabeth City location was included on a list from the Department of Government Efficiency or "DOGE," for potentially being a part of the continued cuts across the federal government. News that made its way around Elizabeth City on Friday, as many we spoke with said it's an asset to their community.

“I just hope they don’t close it, I really do. Because, it’s going to put a lot of people at a disadvantage," said Sutton.

The future of the location is unclear, but for now it is operating business as usual.

We reached out to the Social Security Administration and General Services Administration and their responses are below: