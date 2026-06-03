OUTER BANKS, N.C. — Cape Hatteras beachfront closed after house collapse

A house collapse on Tuesday is forcing beach closures at Cape Hatteras National Seashore.

The National Park Service says the unoccupied house at 46000 Ocean Drive in Buxton collapsed overnight, marking the 32nd house to collapse there since 2020.

The entire beachfront from the north end of Buxton Village through the Lifeguarded Beach is temporarily closed due to potentially hazardous debris from the house collapse, NPS says. The beach will remain closed until rangers can assess the area.

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