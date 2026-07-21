Major opposition in OBX to prioritize potential U.S. 158/N.C. 12 NCDOT project

KITTY HAWK, N.C. — The first major intersection that Outer Banks visitors hit on their way to their vacation is at U.S. 158 and N.C. 12. The intersection that Southern Shores, Duck and Corolla visitors have to turn at to get to their vacation homes.

Paul Pearse has lived in Southern Shores for 32 years and knows the changeover traffic impact on Duck Road well.

"I kind of have a real feel for what it's like to have traffic behind me on the weekends and sort of the whole mess," said Pearse.

This month, NCDOT is asking neighbors to weigh in to identify priority projects for the 2028 to 2037 State Transportation Improvement Program, also known as STIP.

One of those projects proposes two options for the major intersection at U.S. 158 and N.C. 12.

The first option: constructing two bridges or overpasses. The second option: converting the intersection into an interchange.

"The idea of an overpass in in Kitty Hawk is crazy," said Pearse.

In the project description, NCDOT says the conversion to an interchange would improve safety and mobility. But Paul and many Southern Shores neighbors feel this won't solve the traffic issue.

"It's not going to solve the issues. If they're trying to solve traffic issues, those are probably going to make it worse," said Pearse.

Southern Shores town leaders have asked neighbors to mark this project as a non-priority to be included in the STIP. In an email to residents, Mayor Elizabeth Morey said she and Council Member Paula Sherlock have this to say:

"We believe neither option will solve the traffic congestion challenges facing our region and that these large-scale structures could create additional impacts for Southern Shores. We are also concerned that the proposed designs would significantly change the visual character and coastal setting of our community."

So far, of 467 votes, 403 people have chosen the non-priority option.

"I think the community is coming together and voicing as one," said Pearse.

You can find and weigh-in on the project and see the concept maps here. The deadline to submit your feedback on this project and other NCDOT projects for the next STIP window is July 31.

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.