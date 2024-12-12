Event will celebrate the day Wright brothers made aviation history 121 years ago

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — The Wright Brothers National Memorial will host its annual First Flight anniversary on December 17 – the day Wilbur and Orville Wright made aviation history 121 years ago.

On December 17, 1903, in Kitty Hawk, the Wright brothers made the first successful airplane flights in history.

The upcoming event is organized by the memorial, theFirst Flight Society andOuter Banks Forever. It will include a celebration of the Wright brothers’ accomplishments,a wreath-laying ceremony by relatives of those who saw the first flight, ranger-led educational programs and demos with a replica of the 1903 Wright Flyer.

This year’s celebration will also include the induction of the late Charles McGee into the Paul E. Garber Shrine, which is located in the memorial’s visitor center. McGee had a storied career as a fighter pilot: he served in the Army, flying with the Tuskegee Airmen and participating in many combat missions over Europe. The society says not only did he gain recognition up in the skies, but he also made an impact through his work promoting racial equity.

Full details for the event are as follows:

Where: Wright Brothers National Memorial, located at 1000 North Croatan Highway in Kill Devil Hills

When: Tuesday, Dec. 17. The event starts at 9 a.m. The park will be open until 5 p.m.

Cost: Free!

If you can’t make the event, you can tune into Outer Banks Forever’s livestream.