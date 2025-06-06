Corolla Village Bar-B-Que reopens in the Outer Banks

COROLLA, N.C. — Corolla Village Bar-B-Que reopened for the first time since August 2024 on Friday. More than 20 customers waited patiently for the restaurant to open at 11 a.m. and it was clear they had been waiting on the day for a long time.

“I guess I'm a little emotional also about this. It's been a struggle for us, but here we are. I'm real happy about today. My staff stuck it out with me. My managers and the whole staff is coming back," Crystal Salvatore, owner of Corolla Village Bar-B-Que, said.

Understandably, it’s been a long 10 months for Corolla Village Bar-B-Que owner Crystal Salvatore and her staff. Aug. 8, 2024, was a devastating day.

“Our building was hit by lightning and it burnt down," Salvatore said.

Since that day, there has been an outpouring of support near and far for the business that has called Corolla home for 25 years.

"I just was shocked at the support. There was little kids here last year, I think it was August 10, and they were making little bracelets for us. It's just been great. Amy next door, set up a GoFundMe for my employees, and that was a great help to them," Salvatore said.

On Friday, the business reopened its doors to a line of customers. For many, going to Corolla Village Bar-B-Que is a must when they are on vacation.

“It’s kind of like a tradition at this point. You’ve gotta go to the horses, you’ve gotta go to Corolla (Village) Bar-B-Que and you gotta go to the lighthouse. Those are our three stops,” Andrew Hickernell, who was visiting from Pennsylvania, said.

10 months of an emotional rollercoaster is in the rearview now, and Crystal is excited to be back continuing this tradition for many years to come.

“I think it's going to be an outstanding year. I think we're going to have lines today and tomorrow. We had people joking that they were going to set up tents to be first in line today," Salvatore said with a chuckle.

For more information about Corolla Village Bar-B-Que, click here.