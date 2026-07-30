Leatherback turtle lays nest in Outer Banks, group says it's the first time since 2009

OUTER BANKS, N.C. — A leatherback turtle was seen nesting on an Outer Banks beach on Thursday, according to video taken by the Network for Endangered Sea Turtles (NEST).

NEST said the leatherback turtle was on the beach for four hours to complete the nesting process. This is the first leatherback turtle to nest in the northern Outer Banks since 2009, according to the group.

Leatherback sea turtles are the largest living species of turtle in the world, according to NOAA, growing up to 2,000 pounds and 6 feet long. They can swim thousands of miles per year and dive as deep as 4,000 feet.

On July 23, a leatherback sea turtle laid eggs at the Naval Air Station Oceana Dam Neck Annex in the first time ever recorded in Virginia, according to a social post from NAS Oceana.

Virginia Beach In Virginia first, Leatherback sea turtle lays eggs at Oceana's Dam Neck Annex Web Staff

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