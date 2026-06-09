Man pleads guilty to shooting, killing American alligator in Dare County

STUMPY POINT, N.C. — A man pleaded guilty to shooting an American alligator multiple times after its corpse was discovered back in April, according to the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission.

23-year-old Noah Voyles of Chesapeake was charged with unlawfully taking an American Alligator during the closed season and for unlawfully taking a protected species. He pleaded guilty on May 1 and had to pay a $100 fine, $183 in court costs and $2,000 in restitution, which will aid the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission in their oversight of the American alligator — on top of the costs, Voyles was ordered to complete 200 hours of community service.

For reference, the American alligator is one of many protected species included on North Carolina's Threatened Species List.

Watch related coverage: Officials perform necropsy on female juvenile humpback whale carcass in Corolla

Humpback whale on beach in Corolla

The body of the 50-year-old American Alligator was found floating in a canal near Stumpy Point on April 2. It was later determined the alligator died after being shot "numerous times," according to the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission. This prompted officials to open an investigation into this incident.

The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission says a video of the incident had been circulating online. A member of the public reported the video, and after a review, Voyles was charged.

There was no notable motive for the killing of the American alligator — it was simply sunning itself on the canal’s bank, according to the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission.

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.