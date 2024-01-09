Outer Banks prepares for storm's impact

OUTER BANKS, N.C. — A powerful storm system is expected to be bring strong winds and heavy rain to the region Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

In the Outer Banks, people prepared for the multiple threats from this storm.

“We’ve got the flashlights and the typical basics,” said Steve Slonaker, who was walking near Jennette’s Pier in Nags Head. “We’ll be ready for the wind.”

Dominion Energy warned that the high wind gusts, in some cases forecast to exceed more than 70 mph, would lead to several downed trees and power lines.

“Customers should prepare for a multi-day restoration process,” said Cherise Newsome with Dominion Energy. “What that means is there may be outages that we take some time to get to because of the extent of damage because of the number of trees that come down from the storm.”

She said crews were out preparing equipment and additional resources were brought in to assist with potential restoration efforts.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation also said it’s prepared to take action if the storm affects roadways. They’re expecting NC Highway 12 south of Nags Head to become treacherous later this evening. They will have crews monitoring conditions.

“We are expecting some ocean overwash. We will be out fixing what we can,” said Tim Hass, public information officer for NCDOT’s Division 1 and the Ferry Division. “If we have to close the roads we will but our crews will be out trying to mediate what they can during the high tide cycle.”

Ferry service was suspended across the entire system Tuesday evening and will resume once conditions improve.