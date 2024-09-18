Rodanthe oceanfront homes being monitored during presence of high winds and surf

RODANTHE, North Carolina — The heavy surf and winds crashing up against oceanfront houses in Rodanthe is a familiar scene over the last few years. This week, with the presence of high surf and winds, another handful of houses are being monitored of potentially being swept away by the ocean.

The presence of GA Kohler Court can barely be recognized when you get to the end of America Drive in Rodanthe. The wooden stilts of all the houses sit in the Atlantic Ocean, feeling the waves during high and low tide every day. The two northernmost houses both had their decks intact just 10 days ago, not anymore.

The thought of each person who purposely or accidentally stumbles upon them is not if, but when they will be the next victims of the ocean.

"It's heartbreaking to see these houses go in," said Pat Howe, who has owned a house in Rodanthe with her husband Bill since 2009.

As we've reported before, waves didn't always crash against these houses. Many were built decades ago and had hundreds of yards of beach in front of them during that time.

“Some of them are in the 70s and 80s and there was lots and lots of beach and lots of beautiful memories these families have made through these houses and to see them go in, it’s heartbreaking," said Howe.

Since 2020, seven houses have been taken by the ocean. A surprise to visitors and the families who call Rodanthe home.

“That’s been a shock actually," said Howe.

For homeowners, beach erosion seems to be happening more and more each year.

“The amount of dune that we’ve lost and the amount of beach that we’ve lost just since January is remarkable. I don’t know if it’s just our turn in the barrel and it will come back or if this is more the new normal that we’re gonna keep losing this amount of beach this quickly, it’s scary for us," said Howe.

For each person involved with this issue, they also think about the environmental impact the home debris has on the ocean and how it's a lose lose for everyone involved.

We have been in touch with Cape Hatteras National Seashore officials who said they are monitoring this string of houses. What that means is communicating with the homeowners about the status of the house and also asking that they have a clean-up plan, just in case the house goes.

We'll continue to monitor these homes and provide updates to our viewers on their status.