Two more face murder charges in Avalon Pier shooting

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — Two more suspects are now facing murder charges in the July 31 shooting at the Avalon Pier in Kill Devil Hills that left a 19-year-old dead, the district attorney's office for the first district of North Carolina confirmed to WTKR Wednesday.

Zachary Rose has been charged with first-degree murder and aiding and abetting first-degree murder; Kayden Lindsey has been charged with first-degree murder. Their ages were not provided.

Henry Lee Hargis, 16, who was arrested on the day of the incident, was indicted in August on charges of first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill, police said.

The shooting happened around 2:37 p.m. in the fishing pier's parking lot, police say.

First responders were at the scene four minutes after the call, where officers and Dare County EMS found two people shot, police detailed. Hughes was pronounced dead at the scene, while another teen unconnected to the accused was shot in the leg.

Hargis drove away after the shooting, police say, but descriptions from witnesses led them to identify and take him into custody less than an hour later by Southern Shores police.

A Kill Devil Hills Police Department report from May 2024 revealed an apparent connection between Hughes and Hargis: Hughes was an alleged suspect in a burglary at Hargis' home.

The report also details that Hargis admitted to law enforcement that he had built a 3D printed "ghost" gun using parts he bought online.

"Henry Hargis stated that he built the Glock 17 'clone' with parts that he bought from eBay and printed the lower with his 3D printer," a detective details in the report.

While a gun was found at the scene after Hughes' killing, police have not confirmed the weapon was the ghost gun.

Mother of 19-year-old killed at Avalon Pier feels tragedy should have been prevented

Hughes' mother, Nicole Hassell, is adamant that this tragedy should have been prevented.

"Nothing can bring Zane back, but his death will prevent more innocent lives from being lost," said Hassell.

Rose and Lindsey are being held on a $750,000 bond and will go before a grand jury on Sept. 15 with a following court date set for Sept. 23.